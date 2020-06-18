Tolerance.ca
An Unexpected Hero Takes Aim at UK Child Hunger

Click to expand Image The UK government agreed to provide free school meal replacements to children from low income families in England over the summer holidays following a campaign involving footballer Marcus Rashford.  © Martin Rickett/PA Wire (Press Association via AP Images) There’s a knife-edge moment football fans the world over know, when a stadium’s collective heart stops as a striker takes aim, shoots … and scores. Marcus Rashford, who plays for Manchester United and England’s national men’s team, delivered a game-changing moment like that this week when the United Kingdom government…

