Human Rights Observatory

Challenging Injustice on South African Youth Day

Click to expand Image FILE: A South African youth holds a placard during the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the uprisings in Soweto, South Africa, Friday, June 16, 2006. © AP Photo/Themba Hadebe Hector Pieterson was a 12-year old schoolboy in Soweto on June 16, 1976. That morning he joined several thousand other youths in a march denouncing apartheid education policies. By the afternoon, the image of Hector’s lifeless body, cradled in the arms of a fellow protester, would spark international outcry and help galvanize South Africa’s Black liberation movement. Despite protests…

© Human Rights Watch -


