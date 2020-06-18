Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

End Violence, Harassment at Work

(New York) – Governments should prioritize ratification of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Violence and Harassment Convention, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today, on the eve of its first anniversary. The groundbreaking treaty, adopted June 21, 2019 by government, employer, and worker members of the ILO, sets international legal standards for preventing and responding to violence and harassment at work. The 31-page report, “Dignity and Safety at Work: A Guide to the 2019 ILO Violence and Harassment Convention,” highlights the main obligations for governments set out in…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ New UN report shows countries failing to protect children against violence
~ Concern about alleged plot to murder Georgian TV host
~ COVID-19: How ICRC plans to help children affected by pandemic
~ South Sudan: Fears that hundreds more could die in renewed violence in Jonglei State
~ World Oceans Day celebrates 20 years of international cooperation in oceanography and marine meteorology
~ ‘I am my brother’s keeper’, Philonise Floyd tells UN rights body, in impassioned plea for racial justice
~ Nicaragua: International organizations call on president Ortega to stop harassment and arbitrary dismissals of health workers
~ US Supreme Court ruling ‘extremely positive’ for LGBT community, says UN Rights Expert
~ Bangladesh: ICRC visits the Islamic Foundation
~ ICRC’s engagement with Buddhist circles in Myanmar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter