Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: Labor Reform Introduced in Parliament

Click to expand Image A worker stands inside one of the manganese tunnels. Chiatura City, Georgia. © 2014 Daro Sulakauri (Tbilisi) – Georgia’s parliament is scheduled to begin discussing a package of amendments to the country’s labor legislation this week, Human Rights Watch said today. If adopted, the amendments would offer much greater protection to workers and go a long way toward bringing Georgia’s labor legislation in line with international standards and good practices.   The draft amendments envisage strengthening the labor inspectorate and regulating work hours, overtime, night…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ New UN report shows countries failing to protect children against violence
~ Concern about alleged plot to murder Georgian TV host
~ COVID-19: How ICRC plans to help children affected by pandemic
~ South Sudan: Fears that hundreds more could die in renewed violence in Jonglei State
~ World Oceans Day celebrates 20 years of international cooperation in oceanography and marine meteorology
~ ‘I am my brother’s keeper’, Philonise Floyd tells UN rights body, in impassioned plea for racial justice
~ Nicaragua: International organizations call on president Ortega to stop harassment and arbitrary dismissals of health workers
~ US Supreme Court ruling ‘extremely positive’ for LGBT community, says UN Rights Expert
~ Bangladesh: ICRC visits the Islamic Foundation
~ ICRC’s engagement with Buddhist circles in Myanmar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter