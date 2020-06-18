Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Don’t Take Immigration Detainees’ Phones

Click to expand Image Asylum seekers and refugees hold placards during protest against their detention at Kangaroo Point Hotel in Brisbane, Australia, amid the Covid-19 crisis. © 2020 Photo by Florent Rols / SOPA Images/Sipa USA (Sydney) – The Australian parliament should reject proposed measures that would authorize confiscation of immigration detainees’ mobile phones and expand detention staff’s search and seizure authority, Human Rights Watch said today in a submission to parliament’s Legal Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee. The proposed amendments to the Migration Act 1958…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ New UN report shows countries failing to protect children against violence
~ Concern about alleged plot to murder Georgian TV host
~ COVID-19: How ICRC plans to help children affected by pandemic
~ South Sudan: Fears that hundreds more could die in renewed violence in Jonglei State
~ World Oceans Day celebrates 20 years of international cooperation in oceanography and marine meteorology
~ ‘I am my brother’s keeper’, Philonise Floyd tells UN rights body, in impassioned plea for racial justice
~ Nicaragua: International organizations call on president Ortega to stop harassment and arbitrary dismissals of health workers
~ US Supreme Court ruling ‘extremely positive’ for LGBT community, says UN Rights Expert
~ Bangladesh: ICRC visits the Islamic Foundation
~ ICRC’s engagement with Buddhist circles in Myanmar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter