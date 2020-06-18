Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Video of Domestic Abuse Sparks Outrage in Kyrgyzstan

A video depicting horrific domestic abuse, circulating recently on social media in Kyrgyzstan, shows a man slapping his wife and pouring water over her head. The woman’s hands are tied behind her back, and tires, weighted down with stones, hang over her shoulders. The man in the video tells the person recording to keep filming, saying he wants to teach his wife a lesson. Click to expand Image An artistic representation of a domestic violence case in Kyrgyzstan. © Tatiana Zelenskaya The case prompted immediate nationwide outrage. Domestic violence is nothing new in Kyrgyzstan,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


