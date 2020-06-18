Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Scrap National Security Law to Save Hong Kong Freedoms

Click to expand Image Li Zhanshu, National People's Congress Chairman delivers a speech during the second plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 25, 2020.  © 2020 Roman Pilipey/Pool Photo via AP   (New York) – China’s proposed national security law for Hong Kong is a devastating assault on human rights and should be abandoned, more than 86 civil society organizations groups said today in a letter to Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPCSC).   Joint Letter to NPCSC Chairman…

© Human Rights Watch -


