Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: End Crackdown on Opposition

Click to expand Image Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen gestures during a speech on the current state of the coronavirus in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Heng Sinith (Bangkok) – The Cambodian government should end its crackdown on the political opposition carried out since the outbreak of Covid-19, Human Rights Watch said today. From January through June 2020, Cambodian authorities have detained 15 people on fabricated political charges. Another 80 people released on bail face re-arrest at any time. The authorities should immediately release 32 prisoners…

© Human Rights Watch -


