Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nicaragua: International organizations call on president Ortega to stop harassment and arbitrary dismissals of health workers

Following the dismissal of at least 16 health workers in recent weeks after they raised their voices against the Nicaraguan government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amnesty International, the Center for Justice and International Law, the Mesoamerican Initiative on Women Human Rights Defenders, Just Associates Mesoamerica, and the International Federation of Human Rights published an open letter to president Daniel Ortega today expressing concern about his government’s actions.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


