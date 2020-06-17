Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Supreme Court ruling ‘extremely positive’ for LGBT community, says UN Rights Expert

More
~ ‘I am my brother’s keeper’, Philonise Floyd tells UN rights body, in impassioned plea for racial justice
~ Nicaragua: International organizations call on president Ortega to stop harassment and arbitrary dismissals of health workers
~ Bangladesh: ICRC visits the Islamic Foundation
~ ICRC’s engagement with Buddhist circles in Myanmar
~ Afghanistan: Spike in violence against health care amid COVID-19 threatens millions
~ COVID-19 Educational Disruption and Response: Continuation of radio education for secondary level students in Nepal
~ Malaysia/Thailand: Allow Rohingya Refugees Ashore
~ Brazil: Protect Sexual, Reproductive Rights in Pandemic
~ Gambia: US Charges Alleged ‘Death Squad’ Member with Torture
~ Kazakhstan: Activists Jailed in Criminal Probes
