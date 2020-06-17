Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: ICRC visits the Islamic Foundation

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ ICRC’s engagement with Buddhist circles in Myanmar
~ Afghanistan: Spike in violence against health care amid COVID-19 threatens millions
~ COVID-19 Educational Disruption and Response: Continuation of radio education for secondary level students in Nepal
~ Malaysia/Thailand: Allow Rohingya Refugees Ashore
~ Brazil: Protect Sexual, Reproductive Rights in Pandemic
~ Gambia: US Charges Alleged ‘Death Squad’ Member with Torture
~ Kazakhstan: Activists Jailed in Criminal Probes
~ EU Foreign Ministers Should Defend the ICC
~ Jordan’s Vulnerable Will Pay the Price for Protecting Businesses
~ School Closures Particularly Hard on Children with Disabilities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter