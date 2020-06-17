Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ICRC’s engagement with Buddhist circles in Myanmar

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ Bangladesh: ICRC visits the Islamic Foundation
~ Afghanistan: Spike in violence against health care amid COVID-19 threatens millions
~ COVID-19 Educational Disruption and Response: Continuation of radio education for secondary level students in Nepal
~ Malaysia/Thailand: Allow Rohingya Refugees Ashore
~ Brazil: Protect Sexual, Reproductive Rights in Pandemic
~ Gambia: US Charges Alleged ‘Death Squad’ Member with Torture
~ Kazakhstan: Activists Jailed in Criminal Probes
~ EU Foreign Ministers Should Defend the ICC
~ Jordan’s Vulnerable Will Pay the Price for Protecting Businesses
~ School Closures Particularly Hard on Children with Disabilities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter