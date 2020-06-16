Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

USA: Trump's Executive Order on policing falls flat on accountability for the taking of Black lives

President Trump’s Executive Order amounts to a band-aid for a bullet wound, and the public will not be easily fooled by half measures when this moment is calling for transformational change of policing. Black families will continue to have to prepare their children on how to survive an interaction with police and say the names of their loved ones that did not make it home

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Rights experts call for global opposition to Israel’s annexation plans
~ UNESCO Director-General urges investigation into the death of journalist Samuel Wazizi in Cameroon
~ Conviction of Filipino journalist ‘a new low’, says independent UN expert
~ Inspired by music, a young woman in Mosul sets a new path for her city
~ Webinar: Humanitarian action in the time of COVID-19
~ Covid-19 crisis used as pretext to obstruct reporting in Dutch Antilles
~ Egyptian journalist arrested after appearing on Al Jazeera
~ Bahrain, Kuwait and Norway contact tracing apps among most dangerous for privacy
~ Children caught in conflict facing ‘brutality and fear while the world watches’
~ Norway: Halt to COVID-19 contact tracing app a major win for privacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter