Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Activists Jailed in Criminal Probes

Click to expand Image Police wearing a face masks to protect against coronavirus, detain a protester during an unsanctioned protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Saturday, June 6, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov (Berlin) – Kazakh authorities should release an activist arrested for knocking off a police officer’s hat during a protest and drop criminal charges brought against her, Human Rights Watch said today. On June 8, 2020, Kazakh police arrested the activist, Asya Tulesova, 36, two days after she angrily confronted officers who were manhandling and detaining protesters, including…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ UNESCO Director-General urges investigation into the death of journalist Samuel Wazizi in Cameroon
~ Conviction of Filipino journalist ‘a new low’, says independent UN expert
~ Inspired by music, a young woman in Mosul sets a new path for her city
~ Webinar: Humanitarian action in the time of COVID-19
~ Covid-19 crisis used as pretext to obstruct reporting in Dutch Antilles
~ Egyptian journalist arrested after appearing on Al Jazeera
~ Bahrain, Kuwait and Norway contact tracing apps among most dangerous for privacy
~ Children caught in conflict facing ‘brutality and fear while the world watches’
~ Norway: Halt to COVID-19 contact tracing app a major win for privacy
~ Zimbabwe: Persecution of tortured female opposition leaders continues as they are denied bail
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter