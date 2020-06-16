Tolerance.ca
EU Foreign Ministers Should Defend the ICC

Click to expand Image Permanent premises of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands. © 2018 Marina Riera Rodoreda/Human Rights Watch Sanctions should be imposed against rights violators, not against those pursuing justice for the worst violations amounting to serious international crimes. However, the US administration has escalated its unprecedented attacks against the International Criminal Court (ICC). President Trump signed an executive order on June 11 authorizing asset freezes and family visa bans against ICC officials and potentially others assisting certain…

© Human Rights Watch


~ UNESCO Director-General urges investigation into the death of journalist Samuel Wazizi in Cameroon
~ Conviction of Filipino journalist ‘a new low’, says independent UN expert
~ Inspired by music, a young woman in Mosul sets a new path for her city
~ Webinar: Humanitarian action in the time of COVID-19
~ Covid-19 crisis used as pretext to obstruct reporting in Dutch Antilles
~ Egyptian journalist arrested after appearing on Al Jazeera
~ Bahrain, Kuwait and Norway contact tracing apps among most dangerous for privacy
~ Children caught in conflict facing ‘brutality and fear while the world watches’
~ Norway: Halt to COVID-19 contact tracing app a major win for privacy
~ Zimbabwe: Persecution of tortured female opposition leaders continues as they are denied bail
