Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jordan’s Vulnerable Will Pay the Price for Protecting Businesses

Click to expand Image  People shop for vegetables at the main market in Karak, Jordan, after a curfew was lifted for some southern cities Wednesday, April 22, 2020. © AP Photo /Raad Adayleh Like many governments around the world, Jordan has been forced to take urgent economic measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In April, it used emergency decrees to alter labor and social security laws, and on May 31, it further loosened labor protections. Private employers in sectors most affected by the pandemic can now fire or cut the salaries of employees who cannot work remotely by up to 60 percent…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ UNESCO Director-General urges investigation into the death of journalist Samuel Wazizi in Cameroon
~ Conviction of Filipino journalist ‘a new low’, says independent UN expert
~ Inspired by music, a young woman in Mosul sets a new path for her city
~ Webinar: Humanitarian action in the time of COVID-19
~ Covid-19 crisis used as pretext to obstruct reporting in Dutch Antilles
~ Egyptian journalist arrested after appearing on Al Jazeera
~ Bahrain, Kuwait and Norway contact tracing apps among most dangerous for privacy
~ Children caught in conflict facing ‘brutality and fear while the world watches’
~ Norway: Halt to COVID-19 contact tracing app a major win for privacy
~ Zimbabwe: Persecution of tortured female opposition leaders continues as they are denied bail
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter