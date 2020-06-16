Tolerance.ca
US: Ensure Oversight, Not Immunity, for Nursing Homes

Click to expand Image © Flickr (New York) – State lawmakers across the United States are increasingly denying residents of nursing facilities access to legal remedies, Human Rights Watch said today. Nursing facilities’ longstanding problems managing infection control have put already vulnerable older residents at greater risk of Covid-19 infection. Nineteen states have recently enacted laws or gubernatorial executive orders granting nursing homes protection from civil liability in connection with Covid-19. New York state’s law shielding nursing homes is particularly problematic as it protects…

© Human Rights Watch -


