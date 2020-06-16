Tolerance.ca
Is the UK Finally Standing Up for Hong Kong?

Click to expand Image Then-United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Buenos Aires, May 2018. © 2018 AP In recent weeks, the United Kingdom’s “golden relationship” with China has begun to lose its luster. The UK has joined Australia, Germany, and other countries pushing Chinese authorities to allow an independent investigation into Covid-19’s origins. Enthusiasm for partnering with the tech giant Huawei is waning. British parliamentarians have joined a new international cross-party coalition concerned…

~ UNESCO Director-General urges investigation into the death of journalist Samuel Wazizi in Cameroon
~ Conviction of Filipino journalist ‘a new low’, says independent UN expert
~ Inspired by music, a young woman in Mosul sets a new path for her city
~ Webinar: Humanitarian action in the time of COVID-19
~ Covid-19 crisis used as pretext to obstruct reporting in Dutch Antilles
~ Egyptian journalist arrested after appearing on Al Jazeera
~ Bahrain, Kuwait and Norway contact tracing apps among most dangerous for privacy
~ Children caught in conflict facing ‘brutality and fear while the world watches’
~ Norway: Halt to COVID-19 contact tracing app a major win for privacy
~ Zimbabwe: Persecution of tortured female opposition leaders continues as they are denied bail
