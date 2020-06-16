Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Health Workers Face Retaliation for Speaking Out

Click to expand Image A medical specialist wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a break at the City Clinical Hospital Number 15 which delivers treatment to COVID-19 patients in Moscow, Russia. May 25, 2020. © 2020 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (Moscow) – Health workers in Russia face threats and retaliation from employers and law enforcement for speaking out about unsafe working conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic, Human Rights Watch said today. Unsafe conditions include a lack of adequate personal protective equipment to safely treat suspected or confirmed patients and prevent…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ UNESCO Director-General urges investigation into the death of journalist Samuel Wazizi in Cameroon
~ Conviction of Filipino journalist ‘a new low’, says independent UN expert
~ Inspired by music, a young woman in Mosul sets a new path for her city
~ Webinar: Humanitarian action in the time of COVID-19
~ Covid-19 crisis used as pretext to obstruct reporting in Dutch Antilles
~ Egyptian journalist arrested after appearing on Al Jazeera
~ Bahrain, Kuwait and Norway contact tracing apps among most dangerous for privacy
~ Children caught in conflict facing ‘brutality and fear while the world watches’
~ Norway: Halt to COVID-19 contact tracing app a major win for privacy
~ Zimbabwe: Persecution of tortured female opposition leaders continues as they are denied bail
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter