US Supreme Court Ruling A Victory for LGBT Workers

Click to expand Image LGBT Rainbow Flag  © 2008 Ludovic Berton (Wikimedia Commons) In a 6-3 ruling, the US Supreme Court today declared that federal law bans employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The decision is a major victory for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people across the United States. The court found that discrimination against LGBT people is barred by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which made it illegal for employers to discriminate in employment because of a person’s sex. This provision did not expressly protect LGBT…

© Human Rights Watch -


~ UNESCO Director-General urges investigation into the death of journalist Samuel Wazizi in Cameroon
~ Conviction of Filipino journalist ‘a new low’, says independent UN expert
~ Inspired by music, a young woman in Mosul sets a new path for her city
~ Webinar: Humanitarian action in the time of COVID-19
~ Covid-19 crisis used as pretext to obstruct reporting in Dutch Antilles
~ Egyptian journalist arrested after appearing on Al Jazeera
~ Bahrain, Kuwait and Norway contact tracing apps among most dangerous for privacy
~ Children caught in conflict facing ‘brutality and fear while the world watches’
~ Norway: Halt to COVID-19 contact tracing app a major win for privacy
~ Zimbabwe: Persecution of tortured female opposition leaders continues as they are denied bail
