New York Protester Jailed for a Week Highlights Parole Abuses

Click to expand Image Police stand by as other officers arrest protesters in New York, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Seth Wenig Across the United States, authorities have been cracking down on protesters demonstrating against police violence and structural racism in ways that perpetuate the pattern of harm that is spurring outrage. The week-long detention of a New York City essential worker, Devaughnta “China” Williams, whom police arrested at a protest and charged with parole violations, is a case in point. There are 4.5 million people under probation or parole in the US.…

