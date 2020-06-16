Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia Commences Bogus Terrorism Trial Against Journalist

Today, the trial against journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva is set to start in Pskov, Russia, on groundless charges of publicly supporting terrorism. Click to expand Image © 2019 Sergey Ryzhenkov Authorities have indicted her for “public incitement to terrorist activity, public justification or propaganda of terrorism.” If convicted, Prokopyeva faces a maximum seven years of imprisonment. So what did she do? In November 2018, she was discussing on her radio broadcast a suicide bombing in the northwestern city of Arkhangelsk in which a 17-year-old detonated a bomb inside the Federal…

© Human Rights Watch -


