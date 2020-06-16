Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: Apparent War Crimes in Tripoli

Click to expand Image A view of bullet-riddled walls on shops from clashes in Ain Zara, Tripoli, Libya October 14, 2019. © 2019 Reuters/Ismail Zitouny (Beirut) – The Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LAAF) should urgently investigate evidence that fighters affiliated with it apparently tortured, summarily executed, and desecrated corpses of opposing fighters, Human Rights Watch said today. The attacks by the armed group, which is under the command of General Khalifa Hiftar, were recorded and posted on social media in May 2020. One video shows fighters whom Human Rights Watch has identified as…

