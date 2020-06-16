Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Italy Should Stop Arms Transfer to Egypt

Click to expand Image A house that the Egyptian army demolished in March 2018 in al-Arish as “retaliation” against suspects.  © 2018 Private Last week, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio responded to outrage over a possible massive arms sale to Egypt by saying the deal hadn’t been finalized. But given serious human rights abuses in Egypt, the potential transfer, worth up to €11 billion, should never have been considered in the first place, and it should not go through. Following the Rab’a Massacre in 2013, in which Egyptian security forces killed at least 1,150 demonstrators, European…

More
