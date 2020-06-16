Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19 crisis used as pretext to obstruct reporting in Dutch Antilles

NewsA journalist in Aruba working for the Dutch public broadcasting service is being prosecuted for violating the curfew that was declared on the island to contain the pandemic, although she was just doing her job. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on local authorities to drop the charges and condemns the hardening conditions for journalists in the Dutch territory. Sharina Henriquez, an Aruban reporter of the Caribbean Network, which is part of the Dutch public broadcasting service, filed a complaint on 4 June accusing the police of

