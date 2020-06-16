Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egyptian journalist arrested after appearing on Al Jazeera

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns Egyptian journalist Mohamed Monir’s arrest in Cairo on 14 June, after an appearance on the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera’s evening news programme, and calls for his immediate release.It was Monir’s family who reported on Facebook that the police had arrested him at his home a

© Reporters without borders


