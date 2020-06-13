Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Journalist held over reporting on Turkey’s intervention in Libya

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of Müyesser Yildiz, the Ankara-based OdaTV website’s news director, who is being held for “divulging confidential information” about Turkey’s intervention in Libya. The Turkish authorities must stop obstructing the freedom to inform, RSF said. Yildiz was initially accused of “espionage with a political or military aim” when taken into police custody on the morning of  8 June after being arrested at her home in the Turkish capital, Ankara

© Reporters without borders -


