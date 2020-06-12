Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kurdistan government threatens TV channel with sanctions

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the authorities in northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region to refrain from any further pressure on the Kurdish TV channel NRT to stop supporting protests against the curfew declared by the government as part of its measures to combat Covid-19.The culture ministry has just issued the Kurdistan Regional Government’s second warning to NRT, whose owner, Shaswar Abdulwahid, is the founder of the opposition New Generation party and has

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ New Tajik legislation hampers coronavirus coverage
~ Youth Statement on investing in education and youth
~ Covid-19 emergency laws spell disaster for press freedom
~ New charge brought against imprisoned journalist Narges Mohammadi
~ End the abuse of tear gas for the sake of peaceful protesters
~ Child labour gains since 2000 ‘could be wiped out by COVID’, UN warns
~ UN asks Cameroon to free Amadou Vamoulké
~ Invitation to bid for ICRC tender for RUTF & LNS-LQ (RUSF)
~ COVID-19: Talk Show Between ICRC and Keluarga Buddhayana
~ Southern Africa: Persons with albinism especially vulnerable in the face of COVID-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter