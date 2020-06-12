Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New charge brought against imprisoned journalist Narges Mohammadi

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the latest absurd charge to be brought against Narges Mohammadi in the Iranian judicial system’s continuing persecution of this journalist and human rights defender, who has been imprisoned since 2015 and has been in Zanjan prison, 300 km northwest of Tehran, since last December.It was her brother, Mehdi Mohammadi, now a refugee in Norway, who revealed that a new charge has been brought against her.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Youth Statement on investing in education and youth
~ Covid-19 emergency laws spell disaster for press freedom
~ End the abuse of tear gas for the sake of peaceful protesters
~ Child labour gains since 2000 ‘could be wiped out by COVID’, UN warns
~ UN asks Cameroon to free Amadou Vamoulké
~ Invitation to bid for ICRC tender for RUTF & LNS-LQ (RUSF)
~ COVID-19: Talk Show Between ICRC and Keluarga Buddhayana
~ Southern Africa: Persons with albinism especially vulnerable in the face of COVID-19
~ Media and information literacy against racial discrimination: Experts speak
~ Niger: Journalist arrested in response to lawsuit by president’s son
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter