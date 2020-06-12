Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN asks Cameroon to free Amadou Vamoulké

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Cameroonian authorities to accept the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention’s opinion that the journalist Amadou Vamoulké’s provisional detention has “no legal basis” and that he should be “released at once so that he can receive the necessary medical treatment” for his illness.The 70-year-old Vamoulké’s detention for nearly four years lacks a legal basis because it “exceeds the maximum limit set by the law” and because the authorities have failed to explain why it should

