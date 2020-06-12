Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19: Talk Show Between ICRC and Keluarga Buddhayana

© International Committee of the Red Cross -


~ End the abuse of tear gas for the sake of peaceful protesters
~ Child labour gains since 2000 ‘could be wiped out by COVID’, UN warns
~ UN asks Cameroon to free Amadou Vamoulké
~ Invitation to bid for ICRC tender for RUTF & LNS-LQ (RUSF)
~ Southern Africa: Persons with albinism especially vulnerable in the face of COVID-19
~ Media and information literacy against racial discrimination: Experts speak
~ Niger: Journalist arrested in response to lawsuit by president’s son
~ Belgrade: Initial response to COVID-19 in April 2020
~ Belgrade: Response to COVID-19 in May 2020
~ Children Vote to Stop Killer Robots
