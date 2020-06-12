Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ Niger: Journalist arrested in response to lawsuit by president’s son
~ Belgrade: Initial response to COVID-19 in April 2020
~ Belgrade: Response to COVID-19 in May 2020
~ Children Vote to Stop Killer Robots
~ France Should Halt Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, Egypt
~ US: Covid-19 Disparities Reflect Structural Racism, Abuses
~ New York State Passes Historic Police Transparency Bill
~ Shigeru Yokota, Tireless Fighter for Daughter Abducted, Dies
~ Indonesia: Drop Case Against Papuan Protest Organizers
~ Burundi: President Nkurunziza Dead Days After Vote
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter