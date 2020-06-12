Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Niger: Journalist arrested in response to lawsuit by president’s son

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of Samira Sabou, an influential journalist and blogger who was arrested in Niamey, the capital of Niger, on 10 June in response to a defamation suit by Sani Issoufou Mahamadou, a presidential adviser and son of the country’s president. RSF regards her arrest as illegal.Samira Sabou, who runs the Mides-Niger website and often criticizes the government on

© Reporters without borders -


More
