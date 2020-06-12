Tolerance.ca
Children Vote to Stop Killer Robots

Click to expand Image Growing opposition to fully autonomous weapons from various quarters shows how the public conscience supports banning weapons systems that lack meaningful human control.  © 2018 Russell Christian/Human Rights Watch Thousands of children across Belgium studied five shortlisted Peace Prize nominees over the past school year and voted for the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots to win the award, given out every three years by the city of Ypres. The prize shows how interest in the Campaign, co-founded and coordinated by Human Rights Watch, is growing across the world, especially…

