Human Rights Observatory

France Should Halt Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, Egypt

Click to expand Image French-made Leclerc tanks of the Saudi-led coalition are deployed on the outskirts of the Yemeni port city of Aden during a military operation, August 3, 2015. © 2015 Saleh Al-Obeidi/AFP Last week, the French government published its latest report on arms exports, documenting sales and transfers throughout 2019. After Qatar, the governments of Saudi Arabia and Egypt received the greatest amounts, accounting for €1.4 billion and €1.0 billion in arms, respectively. But providing arms to countries repeatedly implicated in serious abuses, including possible war crimes,…

