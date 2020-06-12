Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US: Covid-19 Disparities Reflect Structural Racism, Abuses

Click to expand Image Healthcare workers at Brooklyn's Kings County Hospital show their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement during the coronavirus pandemic, New York, June 4, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Mark Lennihan (Washington, DC) – The United States government should take bold steps to end human rights violations and structural racism driving racial disparities in Covid-19 and spurring mass protests across the country, Human Rights Watch said today in written testimony to the Ways and Means Committee of the US House of Representatives. Available data indicates that black and…

