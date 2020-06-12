Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New York State Passes Historic Police Transparency Bill

Click to expand Image Protesters gather outside of the Queens County Criminal Court on June 8, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. © 2020 AP Photo/Frank Franklin II Police disciplinary records in New York State are one step closer to being made public. Under intense public pressure, the New York Legislature voted on Tuesday to repeal Civil Rights Law section 50-A, a 1970s law that concealed police disciplinary records from public disclosure in New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo has publicly declared he will sign the bill and Human Rights Watch urges him to do so immediately. For years,…

© Human Rights Watch


~ Children Vote to Stop Killer Robots
~ France Should Halt Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, Egypt
~ US: Covid-19 Disparities Reflect Structural Racism, Abuses
~ Shigeru Yokota, Tireless Fighter for Daughter Abducted, Dies
~ Indonesia: Drop Case Against Papuan Protest Organizers
~ Burundi: President Nkurunziza Dead Days After Vote
~ DR Congo: Mine Workers at Risk During Covid-19
~ As global protests continue, facial recognition technology must be banned
~ COVID-19 highlights ‘life and death’ stakes for greater digital cooperation
~ Toxic trade in tear gas fuels police abuses globally
