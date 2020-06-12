Tolerance.ca
Shigeru Yokota, Tireless Fighter for Daughter Abducted, Dies

Click to expand Image An April, 2005 photo shows Shigeru Yokota and his wife Sakie at a meeting in Tokyo to demand the return of North Korean abductees. Their daughter Megumi, seen in the picture in background, was abducted by North Korea in 1977. © The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images The world has lost a champion of compassion and perseverance. Shigeru Yogota died on June 5 at the age of 87. Along with his wife Sakie, Shigeru worked tirelessly for decades for the return of their daughter Megumi, whom North Korean agents abducted in 1977, when she was 13, and took to North Korea. The couple…

© Human Rights Watch -


