Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Drop Case Against Papuan Protest Organizers

Click to expand Image Seven Papuan activists and students on trial for their involvement in anti-racism protests in Jayapura, Indonesia.  © 2020 Private (Jakarta) – Indonesian authorities should drop all charges and release seven Papuan activists and students on trial for their involvement in antiracism protests in Jayapura, Papua, in August 2019, Human Rights Watch said today. During the week of June 14, 2020, judges in Balikpapan, Kalimantan, will issue verdicts in three separate trials for “treason” against them. The #BlackLivesMatter protests in the United States in recent years have…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Children Vote to Stop Killer Robots
~ France Should Halt Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, Egypt
~ US: Covid-19 Disparities Reflect Structural Racism, Abuses
~ New York State Passes Historic Police Transparency Bill
~ Shigeru Yokota, Tireless Fighter for Daughter Abducted, Dies
~ Burundi: President Nkurunziza Dead Days After Vote
~ DR Congo: Mine Workers at Risk During Covid-19
~ As global protests continue, facial recognition technology must be banned
~ COVID-19 highlights ‘life and death’ stakes for greater digital cooperation
~ Toxic trade in tear gas fuels police abuses globally
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter