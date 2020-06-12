Tolerance.ca
Burundi: President Nkurunziza Dead Days After Vote

Click to expand Image Burundi’s former president, Pierre Nkurunziza, who died on June 8, 2020, attends a rally to launch the ruling party’s campaign calling for a “Yes” vote in the constitutional referendum, in Bugendana, Gitega province, Burundi, May 2, 2018. © 2018 AP Photo (Nairobi) – Burundi’s authoritarian president, Pierre Nkurunziza, whose death was confirmed in a government statement on June 9, 2020, leaves a legacy of political repression and widespread human rights abuse. Days after the constitutional court declared the victory of his party’s candidate, Evariste Ndayishimiye,…

