DR Congo: Mine Workers at Risk During Covid-19

Click to expand Image Crowded living barracks for workers confined to a copper/cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo in May 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic. Some workers have been confined for over two months. © 2020 Private (Lubumbashi) – Multinational copper and cobalt mining companies in the Democratic Republic of Congo should take immediate steps to protect the rights of thousands of Congolese workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, a group of 11 international and Congolese human rights groups said today in a letter to 13 mining companies. The groups urged the companies…

© Human Rights Watch -


