Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 highlights ‘life and death’ stakes for greater digital cooperation

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© United Nations -


More
~ As global protests continue, facial recognition technology must be banned
~ Toxic trade in tear gas fuels police abuses globally
~ Jordan: ICRC Supports Preventive Measures Against Covid-19
~ Call for participation: UN75 Youth Online Consultation - "Which future do we want in Lebanon?"
~ Libya: COVID-19 erodes livelihoods already hard-hit by war
~ Nabeel Rajab released but condemned to silence
~ Djibouti releases two journalists
~ Lebanon: Huge Cost of Inaction in Trash Crisis
~ Systemic Inequities Increase Covid-19 Risk for Indigenous People in Canada
~ EU: Strengthen Rules on Surveillance Tech Exports
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter