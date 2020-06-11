Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Call for participation: UN75 Youth Online Consultation - "Which future do we want in Lebanon?"

Language English

~ Libya: COVID-19 erodes livelihoods already hard-hit by war
~ Nabeel Rajab released but condemned to silence
~ Djibouti releases two journalists
~ Lebanon: Huge Cost of Inaction in Trash Crisis
~ Systemic Inequities Increase Covid-19 Risk for Indigenous People in Canada
~ EU: Strengthen Rules on Surveillance Tech Exports
~ South Sudan: Soldiers Kill Civilians in Land Dispute
~ UN: Strengthen Humanitarian Aid for People with Disabilities
~ US: Reject #8CantWait Policing Program
~ Hong Kong: Rights Under Attack on Anniversary
