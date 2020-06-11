Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nabeel Rajab released but condemned to silence

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is relieved by yesterday’s release of Nabeel Rajab, a blogger and human rights defender who was one of Bahrain’s most emblematic prisoners of conscience, but points out that his freedom is incomplete because he is still denied his right to free speech. RSF also calls for the immediate release of the 11 other journalists held in Bahrain.The head of the Bahrain Centre for Human Rights, Nabeel Rajab was freed as a result of a court decision to adjust the form of his sentence just four days ahead of the fourth annive

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Libya: COVID-19 erodes livelihoods already hard-hit by war
~ Djibouti releases two journalists
~ Lebanon: Huge Cost of Inaction in Trash Crisis
~ Systemic Inequities Increase Covid-19 Risk for Indigenous People in Canada
~ EU: Strengthen Rules on Surveillance Tech Exports
~ South Sudan: Soldiers Kill Civilians in Land Dispute
~ UN: Strengthen Humanitarian Aid for People with Disabilities
~ US: Reject #8CantWait Policing Program
~ Hong Kong: Rights Under Attack on Anniversary
~ Cameroon: Ensure Independent Probe of Reporter’s Death
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter