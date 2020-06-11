Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Djibouti releases two journalists

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomes the release of two Djiboutian journalists, one of them its own correspondent, and calls on Djibouti’s authorities to stop using arrest to intimidate the few reporters still trying to provide independent coverage of events in their country.Mohamed Ibrahim Wais, RSF’s correspondent and a reporter for the diaspora radio station La Voix de Djibouti (LVD), was released yesterday afternoon, his lawyer told R

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Lebanon: Huge Cost of Inaction in Trash Crisis
~ Systemic Inequities Increase Covid-19 Risk for Indigenous People in Canada
~ EU: Strengthen Rules on Surveillance Tech Exports
~ South Sudan: Soldiers Kill Civilians in Land Dispute
~ UN: Strengthen Humanitarian Aid for People with Disabilities
~ US: Reject #8CantWait Policing Program
~ Hong Kong: Rights Under Attack on Anniversary
~ Cameroon: Ensure Independent Probe of Reporter’s Death
~ El Salvador: Broad Powers Limit Accountability
~ ICC: Sudanese Fugitive in Custody
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter