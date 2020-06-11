Tolerance.ca
Lebanon: Huge Cost of Inaction in Trash Crisis

Click to expand Image Workers clean a shore from garbage days after an extended storm battered the Mediterranean country, at the Zouq Mosbeh costal town, north of Beirut, Lebanon, January 23, 2018. © 2018 AP Photo/Hussein Malla (Beirut) – Lebanon’s lack of a comprehensive solid waste management strategy is incurring huge environmental and public health costs, the Waste Management Coalition and Human Rights Watch said today. Trash began piling up on the streets in Beirut and surrounding areas in scenes reminiscent of the 2015 trash crisis after the Borj Hammoud/Jdeideh landfill reached…

