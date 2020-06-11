Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan: Soldiers Kill Civilians in Land Dispute

Click to expand Image Civilians walk past burning tires during a protest in Shirkat, Juba, South Sudan on June 3, 2020.  © Private 2020 (Nairobi) – South Sudanese security forces killed at least five people in Juba on June 3, 2020 during a violent confrontation over a land dispute and subsequent peaceful protests, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should investigate thoroughly and promptly hold those responsible to account in a transparent civilian process. “Government security forces are supposed to protect civilians, not kill them,” said Nyagoah Tut Pur, South Sudan researcher…

© Human Rights Watch -


