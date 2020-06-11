Tolerance.ca
UN: Strengthen Humanitarian Aid for People with Disabilities

Click to expand Image Among 100 new migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos since March 1, are a girl using a wheelchair and a boy unable to walk without support, sheltering in two public transport buses, with portable toilets at Mytilene Harbor. © 2020 Grigoris Siamidis (New York) – Refugees and other displaced people with disabilities face barriers accessing food, hygiene, and basic services. The high-level United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) meeting which starts on June 9, 2020 should focus on strengthening the humanitarian response to reach people with disabilities.…

~ Lebanon: Huge Cost of Inaction in Trash Crisis
~ Systemic Inequities Increase Covid-19 Risk for Indigenous People in Canada
~ EU: Strengthen Rules on Surveillance Tech Exports
~ South Sudan: Soldiers Kill Civilians in Land Dispute
~ US: Reject #8CantWait Policing Program
~ Hong Kong: Rights Under Attack on Anniversary
~ Cameroon: Ensure Independent Probe of Reporter’s Death
~ El Salvador: Broad Powers Limit Accountability
~ ICC: Sudanese Fugitive in Custody
~ Children Vote to Stop Killer Robots
