Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Reject #8CantWait Policing Program

Click to expand Image Demonstrators gather outside City Hall to protest the police shooting of Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, California, U.S., March 30, 2018.  © 2018 Reuters (Washington, DC) – Government officials in the United States responsible for police policy and practice should reject a new campaign called #8CantWait that proposes only minor and ineffectual changes, Human Rights Watch said today. They should instead adopt meaningful reforms that will ensure police are held to account and reduce the police footprint, investing saved resources into services that improve access to…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Lebanon: Huge Cost of Inaction in Trash Crisis
~ Systemic Inequities Increase Covid-19 Risk for Indigenous People in Canada
~ EU: Strengthen Rules on Surveillance Tech Exports
~ South Sudan: Soldiers Kill Civilians in Land Dispute
~ UN: Strengthen Humanitarian Aid for People with Disabilities
~ Hong Kong: Rights Under Attack on Anniversary
~ Cameroon: Ensure Independent Probe of Reporter’s Death
~ El Salvador: Broad Powers Limit Accountability
~ ICC: Sudanese Fugitive in Custody
~ Children Vote to Stop Killer Robots
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter