Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Rights Under Attack on Anniversary

Click to expand Image Protesters in Hong Kong, July 5, 2019.   © 2019 Chris McGrath/Getty Images (New York) – Hong Kong’s and China’s governments should reverse measures threatening the fundamental rights of people in Hong Kong, Human Rights Watch said today on the first anniversary of mass protests in the city. On June 9, 2019, over one million Hong Kong people marched peacefully against a proposed law that would allow Hong Kong authorities to transfer criminal suspects to China, where they would face a grossly unfair criminal justice system. Following months of protests, the Hong Kong…

